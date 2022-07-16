Thomas T. “Tom” Herrington Sr., born Oct. 5, 1927, was the son of Dollie Terry and Thomas Watt Herrington. He passed away on July 15, 2022.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel. Burial will be at Our Home Cemetery. Taps will be played by Bobby Hinton.
Tom was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy. During his lifetime, he owned and ran a country store at Buttermilk Crossing called Herrington’s Grocery. He also worked as a rural letter carrier for many years.
He was a pillar of his community, devoted father and a doting husband. His legacy will continue to live on through the lives he shaped and the family he so lovingly raised with his wife of 69 years. He was loved by all who knew him and the family celebrates his life and eternal reunion with his beautiful bride.
Tom was a beloved grandfather of seven grandchildren, Amy Keene, Amber Herrington, Joshua West, Devin Herrington, Amanda Herrington, Scott Hughes and Leigh Hughes; 10 great-grandchildren, Karley Keene, Kelton Keene, Riley West, Owen West, Ingrid Jane Herrington, Skylar Hughes, Kaitlyn Hughes, Theodore Hughes, Evelyn Hughes and William Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his parents Watt and Dollie Herrington, and his siblings Sammy Herrington and Sue Burns. Tom also lost his beautiful bride Nelda Herrington in 2020.
He is survived by three children, Terry Herrington Jr., (Lynn), Emily Hughes (Roger) and Kevin Herrington (Jan); brother Joe Herrington (Patsy); and sisters Nell Moss and Joy Cranford.
Pallbearers will be Larry Dykes, Willie Meador, Michael Keene, Kelton Keene, Devin Herrington and Jeff Dickie. Kip will be an honorary pallbearer.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
