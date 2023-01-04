Thomas William Kelley, born Sept. 10, 1939, passed from this life on Jan. 1, 2023 at the age of 83.
Mr. Kelley was preceded in death by his father A. G. Kelley; mother Annie Barham; sister Mary Ann Wedgeworth; brother-in-law Herbert Wedgeworth; and nephew Jonathan Walker.
He is survived by his wife Martha Kelley; son Greg Kelley (Lisa); granddaughters Nikki Dill (Brian) and Crystal Murphy (Chad); sister Jo Stringer; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 6, from 1-2 p.m. with the service immediately following. The interment will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jay Martin, Josh Stringer, Dalton Walker, John Thomas, Brian Dill and Mason Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Garrett, John Stringer and Edward Parker.
