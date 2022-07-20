Thurman O. Price Jr.

Thurman O. “Bubba” Price Jr., 63, of Laurel passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Vancleave. He was born Thursday, July 17, 1958, in Laurel. He is the son of Thurman O. Price Sr and Emily Lunette (Anderson) Bullock Price
Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 2-3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.. Brother Robert Scruggs will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Bubba’s career was in the construction of Feed Mill storage bins. He traveled a lot utilizing his welding skills. After he retired, he enjoyed building things for himself and others. Before his health declined, he liked to fish and spend time in the outdoors with his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thurman O. Price Sr. and Emily Lunette (Anderson) Bullock Price; sisters Patricia Morison and Wynell Bullock Simmons; brother-in-law Bill Simmons; and brother Jerry Cornelius Bullock.
Survivors include his daughters Andrea Price of Hattiesburg, Rebecca Price of Sumrall and Sandra LeAnn Walters of Laurel; son Tyler Price of Chapel Hill, Tenn.; sisters Renee Scruggs (Robert) of Laurel and Jane Matthews Bullock of Hattiesburg: grandchildren Caleb, Cayden, Skylar and Raelyn Hensarling, and McKade Walters, Chace and Bralynn Bolan. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
