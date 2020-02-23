Tillis R. Pitts 

Tillis R. “Ronnie” Pitts of Laurel passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born Jan. 8, 1949 in Laurel to Tillis Lamar Pitts and Jessie Bynum.
He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in the Antioch Community. He loved the Lord and praised him on a daily basis. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed everyday life. He enjoyed fishing and made lots of memories with family and friends doing so. He also loved gardening and watching things grow. He was an avid sports fan. He loved USM, Mississippi State and Ole Miss athletics. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and always provided for his family. Ronnie was a very outgoing man and loved to make people laugh. Ronnie will be missed but never forgotten. All the good times and memories will last forever. We love you Ronnie Pitts.
The family thanks St. Joseph Hospice Care and Asbury Hospice House for providing excellent care for Ronnie in his time of need.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tillis and Jessie Pitts; and an infant son.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years JoAnn Pitts; sons George T. Pitts and Dustin R. Pitts (Kayla); three grandchildren, Kenley Nicole Pitts, Dennon Chace Pitts and Luke Ryan Pitts; and one great-grandchild, Drayson Zace Pitts.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 9-11 a.m. Funeral services will follow. Burial will be in Calhoun cemetery. Brother Sean Piper and Brother Bill Myers will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Brownlee, Kenneth Leonard, Jeremy Ray, Lannis Walters, Russell Walters and Shelby Walters. Honorary pallbearers will be Teddy Lewis, Howard Pruitt, Mac Temple, William Temple, Rusty Nix and Dewayne Holifield.
