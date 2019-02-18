“Tillman”James Shows, 86, of Laurel died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, May 24, 1932 in Soso.
The visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow. His nephew, Brother Allen McCord, will officiate the service.
Shows served four years in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed traveling overseas and around the United States with his family working with the Pipeliners’ Union 798 for 57 years. Shows was also a member of Big Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Shows; mother Mary Harper Shows; brothers Estus Shows, Grover Shows, Claborn Shows, Winston Shows, Bradford Shows, Calvin Shows and Wade Shows; and sister Ida Faye Shows McCord. He was also preceded in death by his youngest son Sean Carroll Shows.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Carolyn Beech Shows; sons Randy Shows (Barbara) of Laurel and Doug Shows (Gabby) of Baytown Texas; daughters Barbara Ann Shows Parrish (Barry) of Laurel and Belinda Shows Evans (Danny) of Laurel; grandsons Brian Cook (Tiffany), Jason Cook (Beth), Casey Shows (Racquel) and Caleb Shows; granddaughters Destiny Shows Parker (John), Kristy Evans Boone (Rocky), Christa Parrish Walters, Brittany Shows Koenig (Darren), and Kaitlyn Evans; great-grandsons Kyle Dickerson (Emily), Lathon Cook, Brendon Standridge, Curt Parker, Cole Boone, Tillman Koenig, Clayton Koenig, Sylvester Koenig and Silas Shows; great-granddaughters August Parker, Kelsey Cook, Kaylee Wood, Karlee Wood, Emily Boone, Kylee Wood, Elizabeth Koenig and Harper Shows; and brother Earlon Shows (Mary Nell).
Pallbearers will be Brian Cook, Jason Cook, Casey Shows, Caleb Shows, Lathon Cook and Curt Parker.
To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.memorychapellaurel.com
