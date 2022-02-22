Timothy Aaron Tullos, 61, of Laurel passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Nov. 24, 1960 in Jackson.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Raleigh. Funeral services will be Friday, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in North Raleigh Cemetery in Raleigh. Pastor Anthony Grayson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh is in charge of arrangements.
Tim was born in Jackson and raised in Raleigh (Smith County) and was very active at a young age, always "getting into something." He was the youngest person at age 10 to enter the National Tobacco Spitting Contest. He loved his high school sports including basketball, and was named the Pine Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year. Timmy "never" met a stranger and made "many" friends. He was a huge animal lover and had a heart of gold. He was known as "Pappy T" to his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Rupert H. Tullos Jr.; his paternal grandparents Rupert H. and Wilma Tullos Sr.; and his maternal grandparents Aaron and Ruby Henderson.
Survivors include the love of his life Alice Kelly of Sandersville; his mother Maggie H. Tullos Brown of Byram; his two sons, Christopher Timothy Tullos (Tiffany) of Moss and Kegan Kelly (Haley) of Sandersville; his four grandchildren, Waylon, Kylie, Karson and Maggie Kate Tullos; brother Rupert H. Tullos III (Jane Marie) of Byram; aunt Jeanette Tullos of Arlington, Texas; a host of cousins; and his two beloved dogs Dixie and Louann.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Perry, Tommy McNeil, Waylon Tullos, Mark Butler, Neil Moss and Dustin Moss.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Nichols and Mike McWilliams.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.