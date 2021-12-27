Mr. Timothy James Evans, CFNP, 50, of Fulton passed from this life Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, La. He was born in Laurel on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 1971 to James Lafayette Evans and Betty Lou Deen Evans.
He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Fulton. He worked as a family and emergency nurse practitioner for more than 23 years. He was currently employed by Team Health Provider at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La. He enjoyed volunteering as a medical provider with Indigenous Outreach International and made five trips to Ethiopia during his involvement with this ministry.
Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his father James Lafayette Evans and daughter Sadie Alisabeth Evans.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Anna K. Walker Evans of Fulton; mother Betty Lou Deen Evans of Laurel; two sons, Jonah Seth Evans and Timothy Noah Evans, both of Fulton; three sisters, Lesa Evans Wheat of Laurel, Donna Evans of Ellisville and Krista Evans Sisson of Quitman; and granddaughter Alisabeth Nicole Evans.
Visitation for Mr. Evans will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Freeman Funeral Home (1305 Skyland Drive in Waynesboro). Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Tim Holsonback and Rev. Patrick Beard officiating. Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery in Waynesboro.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Indigenous Outreach International.
