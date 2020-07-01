Timothy Ryan Valentine, 38, of Taylorsville died at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1981 in Laurel.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery. Brother Rich Gray and Brother Mark Anderson will officiate.
Ryan worked for many years at TEC. He loved fishing and hunting. He loved his boys and enjoyed watching them play baseball.
He was preceded in death by his father Junior Valentine; grandfather Berlin E. Valentine Sr.; grandmother Ollie Mae Valentine; grandfather Lenard Gray; aunt Lena Gray Johnston; and uncle Tommy Johnston.
Survivors include his sons Hunter and Jax Valentine and their mother Sabrina Valentine; mother Connie Gray Valentine; sisters Brooke Long (Chad) and LeAnn McFarland (Dan); grandmother Elois Gray; nephews Colin Long (Megan), McCall Long, Wyatt McFarland and Grayson McFarland; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends; special cousin and best friend Greg Johnston (Regina).
Pallbearers will be Randy Gray, Mackenzie Parker, Greg Johnston, Jeff Yelverton, George Parker, Colin Long and Ron Gavin.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up at Community Bank for help with funeral expenses in honor of Ryan Valentine, care of Connie Valentine.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
