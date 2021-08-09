Timothy Wayne Houston, 61, of Laurel passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. He was born Jan. 21, 1960, in Laurel.
Visitation for immediate family will be at Memory Chapel from 1:30-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Visitation will be followed by a graveside service at 3:35 p.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel, officiated by Howard Houston.
Tim was a devoted Christian and a hard-working man, who enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and pets (family dog Bandit and feline companion Susie Q). Tim was greatly admired by his coworkers during his career, making lifelong friends from AutoZone, Lowes and Office Depot. A graduate of Jones County Junior College with a degree in electrical technology, his favorite hobbies included computer and electronics repair. Most of all, Tim was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Walter Monroe Houston Sr., Maude Houston, Dewey Green Tadlock and Arrilar Reid Tadlock.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years Laurie Kay Houston; son Walter Scott Houston; daughter Anna Nicole Prestwood (Cabe); and grandchildren Parker Cabe Prestwood and Kate Addison Prestwood. He is also survived by his parents Walter Monroe Houston Jr. and Lanora Houston; and his brother David Houston (Patsy).
Pallbearers include Mike Price, Charles Jefferey Bailey Sr., Larry Callahan, Patrick Robinson, Vaughn Fields and Joe Bush. Honorary pallbearers will be David Smith and George Minchew.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory.
