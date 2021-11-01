Tina Simmerman Williams of Hattiesburg passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at the age of 68. She was born on Oct. 15, 1953, in Chicago. Tina was a very loving mom, aunt and friend. She loved her dogs, gardening, decorating and the New Orleans Saints.
Tina is survived by her three sons Bobby Macloud and his wife Dawn, Chad Williams and his wife Ashley, and Brandon Macloud and his wife Margaret Ann; a very special niece Christina Hampton and her husband Virgil; and nephews Michael Barrera and his wife Sandra, and Richard Simmerman.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Lorraine Simmerman; sister Carol Riley; brothers Wallace Simmerman Jr., Larry Evans Simmerman and Richard Wayne Simmerman; and son Jamie Williams.
A graveside service for family and friends will be at Ponchatoula Cemetery on Highway 22 on Interstate 55 in Ponchatoula on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation, sent either by mail to P.O. Box 19010, Hattiesburg, MS 39404 or online at fghfoundation.com/give-now. Please include a note that it is in memory of Tina and include Brandon's name and address: 311 6th Ave., Hattiesburg, MS 39401.
