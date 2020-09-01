TJ Jefferson, born on Aug. 2, 1950, transitioned to a better life on Aug. 29, 2020.
Born to George and Hazel Jefferson, he was the youngest of eight children. He was an unsung handyman for Old Palestine Missionary Baptist Church, spending endless hours working at the church, driving its buses as transportation director and doing anything else anyone there needed.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Jefferson; his four children, Terrell Jefferson, Cory Jefferson, Casey Jefferson and Jill Collen Jefferson; his goddaughter Keisha DeJarnette; his grandsons Christopher Windham and Kaiser Christopher Jefferson; and his great-nephews Little George and Little Ethan.
Graveside services will be at Old Palestine Missionary Baptist Church in Taylorsville on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. Young's Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of the arrangements.
