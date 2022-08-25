A memorial service celebration for the life of Mr. Todd Ellzey, 42, of Oak Grove will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.
Todd was a loving and caring father. He adored his family and his greatest joy was spending time with them. He loved sports, especially golf and baseball, and worked for many years in advertising sales in the radio industry.
Todd leaves behind the love of his life Anna Ellzey; his children Alex Ellzey and Caroline Ellzey; his father Mickey Ellzey of Ellisville; his mother Marilyn Deaton of Laurel; his brother Scott (Jenny) Ellzey of Gulfport; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Joe and Frances Nichols of Houston, Miss.; his sister-in-law Alison (Keith) Dardar of Diamondhead; his nieces and nephews Kaden, Harper, Jake and Sarah; and an untold number of friends who he truly cherished.
A time of visiting with the family will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.