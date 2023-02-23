Todd Joseph Coffin, 54, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. He was born July 20, 1968, in Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his father Mr. Robert A. Coffin.
Todd is survived by his daughters Claire (Drew) Bellipanni and Emily Coffin; mother Frances Coffin; sister Beth (Mark) Lindsey; brothers Bob (Susan) Coffin and Casey (Kellie) Coffin; niece Merry Grace (Anderson) Bussey; and nephews Mark Ellis and Forrest Lindsey, Robert (Vaughan) Coffin, James Coffin, Tristan Super and Connor Mitchell.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel. Father Ignacio Jimenez will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Drew Bellipanni, Robert Coffin, James Coffin, Tristan Super, Connor Mitchell and Anderson Bussey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laurel Animal Rescue League and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
