Tom Monroe, 70, of Springfield, Ky., formerly of Stearns, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
Memorial services will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2 pm at the Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Stearns Cemetery.
Tom was born Feb. 21, 1949 in Whitley City, Ky., to Jack Gordon Monroe and Virginia Bartlett Monroe.
He was an assistant principal, teacher and he coached multiple sports at various school systems for 25 years. Tom was a member of the Stearns First Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his wife Marilyn Royals Monroe of Springfield, Ky.; a son, Ben Monroe and his wife Lindsay of Emmalena, Ky.; a daughter, Tara Smith and her husband Nicholas of Springfield; a sister, Betsy King of Gulf Shores, Ala.; and four grandchildren, Jalynn, Ava, Conner and Kaitlyn.
Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tom Monroe.
