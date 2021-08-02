Tommi Jean Powe, 72, of Laurel, Mississippi, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Saturday, January 22, 1949 in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and Burial will follow in Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Cliff Lazenby will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Jean had a love for gardening, collecting Fenton Glass and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Loretha Grafton, brother, David Grafton.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Charles Powe, sisters, Janet Coley (Johnny), Brenda Garner (Ron) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.