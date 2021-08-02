Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.