Tommie Lee Dixon Harris, 79, of Laurel passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Merritt Health Center Wesley in Hattiesburg.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1939 in Laurel.
Mrs. Harris was a graduate of the University of Mississippi and worked as a home extension agent and then a homemaker.
Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her parents James Martin Dixon and Annie Jane Polk Dixon of the Hebron Community.
Survivors include Dr. Rayford Harris, her husband of 56 years and their five children, Jeff Harris of Laurel, Millie Harris Fleming (Tim) of Southaven, Chad Harris (Stephanie) of Laurel, Shana Harris Allen (Brandon) of Hattiesburg, and Lance Harris (Nicole) of Natchez. Survivors also include her 8 grandchildren, Bailey Fleming Poling (Ryan) and Maddie Fleming, Hudson and Colson Harris, Olivia and Ethan Allen, Amelie and Roan Harris; one sister, Jamie Dixon Kilgore (Will); and two nephews, Jon and Jason Kilgore.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Memory Chapel in Laurel. A private burial service will proceed the following day.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Gideon’s.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
