Tommie Lee Smith Leggett passed away on Nov. 10, 2019. She was born on Sept. 28, 1931 in Brookhaven and moved to Laurel in 1955 with her husband R.C. Leggett.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Rayford Claude (R.C.) Leggett; her parents Lora Olivia and Thomas Smith; and two sisters, Joyce Crane and Nell Jo McKissack.
She is survived by her daughter Debra Leggett, her daughter Rose Leggett Alman and her husband Ferrell of Gulfport; her grandchildren Ferrell Alman Jr and his wife Koral, and Olivia Alman; great-grandchild Bridget Alman.
She enjoyed spending her time being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and a new great-grandmother. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends in her earlier years.
She loved holidays, family get togethers and hosting the annual Broadmoor Drive cookout. Any chance to spend time with family and friends was important to her.
We are so thankful and grateful to those that have become her extended family of caregivers — Odell Booth, Cassandra Alridge, Mia Page and Ginger Hicks. They became her friends and enriched her life with care and comfort.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, where memorial donations may be sent, 420 N. 5th Avenue, Laurel MS 39440.
There will be a graveside service conducted by Rev. Mark Anderson for family and friends at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. followed by visitation at her home.
