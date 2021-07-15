Tommy J. Ellzie, 85, of Soso died Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Summerland Manor in Bay Springs. He was born Monday, July 22, 1935, in Stringer.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Edon Baptist Church Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Tommy was a cowboy and avid outdoorsman. He was a man with an old soul and a kind heart who lived his life to the fullest. He was also a lifelong member of Edon Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eunice Ellzie; parents Archie D. and Bertis Williams Ellzie; brothers Daryl Ellzie and Ben Ray Ellzie; and sisters Charlene Burks and Billie Faye Thomas.
Survivors include his niece Jessica Hand (Johnny); nephew John Thomas (Amber); great-nieces Skylar Bishop (Justin) and Olivia Holder; great-nephews Caleb Thomas, Jonah Thomas, Kolby Holder and Trace Hand; and a host of other nieces and nephews and loving family.
Pallbearers will be John Thomas, Caleb Thomas, Jonah Thomas, Johnny Hand, Trace Hand and Kolby Holder.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
