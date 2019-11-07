Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Mount Olive Methodist Church of Ovett for Mr. Tommy Joe Harper, 85, of Ovett, who passed from this life on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Brother Chad Landrum and Brother James Salters will officiate with burial to follow in the Mount Olive Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30-2:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Renard Harper, Bart Bartran, Chancey Harper, Walter Bartran, Brad Landrum and John Colton Landrum. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Roy Long and Bryan Harper.
Mr. Harper was a member of Mount Olive Methodist Church of Ovett. He served in the Naval Reserve and was a past president of Kiwanis. He was secretary of Elks Club and actively involved with the Jackson County Miss Mississippi Pageant. He also coached Pee Wee Football.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Vallie Harper; son James R. Harper; sister Lela Langlinais; and brothers George W. and Harold Harper.
He is survived by his wife Ruby Nell Harper of Ovett; sons Larry Dean Harper, Clint (Carolyn) Landrum and Kevin (Catrina) Landrum, each of Laurel; sister Nina (Robbie) Bartran of Laurel; and brother Vaster Scott Harper of Laurel.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle will be in charge of services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.