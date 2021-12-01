Tommy Louie Sullivan was born on May 1, 1950, to Robert Gatha and Lois Elizabeth Rogers Sullivan. He was the youngest of three rough and tumble, but loving brothers, Robert and Roger. Their parents instilled the love of the Lord, the joy of the reward that comes with hard work, and the importance of education into their boys.
Tommy graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 1968, where he was a basketball star and ran track. He attended Jones County Junior College for two years afterwards. In the summer of 1970, he married Cindy May and they moved to Starkville, where they continued their education at Mississippi State University. They both graduated from MSU in 1972, Tommy with his degree in Agriculture Education. Later, he received his Masters of Education from Mississippi State University.
He and Cindy moved back to Simpson County, where he became the Vocational Agriculture Teacher at Mendenhall High School. He earned the Paul F. Newell FFA Award in 1979, for the best livestock program in FFA in the state of Mississippi. Tommy influenced untold number of students until 1979, when God called him to leave teaching and, after much prayer, to purchase the existing True Value Hardware store in town. Shortly thereafter, they moved it to the corner of Old Hwy 49 and Main Street in Mendenhall. The business expanded to include a small engine repair shop and a rental business. Unknown numbers of people came through the doors of that store through the years. Tommy Sullivan was loved by so many in the community.
In recent years, Tommy had continued to be the head of the family farm, running Brangus cattle, a full hay operation, and education center for his grandkids and so many others. He had so much joy in watching his grandkids exhibit Golden S Farms cattle. He spent his final weekend on earth at a livestock show, leading cattle and teaching his grandkids from his wealth of knowledge. Tommy was so proud of his children and grandchildren and their cattle, which included numerous local, state, regional, and national champions.
Throughout the years, Tommy held many positions in the community, including President of the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce, Director of the Mississippi Brangus Association, a Director of the Simpson County Development Foundation, and President of the Simpson County Junior Livestock Association. He served as a Deacon at First Baptist Mendenhall for many years, where he also worked as a diligent servant on the buildings and grounds committee and in years past as a youth and an RA leader.
Tommy passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Thursday, November 25th at home with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gatha and Lois Sullivan, his brother Roger Sullivan, his special Aunt Geneva Rogers, and his parents-in-law, Truett Jackson and Bennie Sue May.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cindy; his children, Jodi (Chase) Grayson of Brandon, Robby (Melissa) Sullivan and Drs. Todd (Stacie) Sullivan of Mendenhall; his grandchildren, Reed and Ross Rankin, Corley and Sam Grayson, Anna Beth, Sy, and Isaac Sullivan, and Wade and Mason Sullivan; his brother, Robert (Carolyn) Sullivan; sister-in-law Sandra Sullivan; a host of nieces and nephews; and honorary grandchild, Bryce Dupree.
Services were held on Sunday, November 28th at First Baptist Church Mendenhall with interment following at Mendenhall Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FBC Mendenhall Children’s, Youth, or Outreach Ministries.
The world is a better place because Tommy Sullivan was in it. He was a steady and strong servant for the Lord, his family, and his community.
“And what does the Lord require of you?
To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
-Micah 6:8
Well done, good and faithful servant.
Arrangements were entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Mendenhall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.