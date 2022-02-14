Tommy Webber Sellers died in his home Feb. 11, 2022 at the age of 89.
Tommy is survived by his wife Judy Sellers; daughter Rhonda Sellers; stepson John Bounds; daughter-in-law Missy Bounds; grandchildren Ross Bass, Amanda Boutwell, Rianna Fisher, Anja Sellers, Jake Sellers, Justin Sellers and Austin Bounds; and six great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents William Albert Sellers Sr. and Iva Ward Sellers.
Tommy was born on July 22, 1932, in Laurel to Ike and Iva Sellers. At a young age, Tommy was drafted into the United States Army, where he served diligently in the Korean War. After serving our country, he went on to retire as a sales leader in the auto parts industry.
Tommy was a man who enjoyed many things, but playing pranks on others was at the top of his list. Other than being a jokester, he enjoyed spending his time on the fairway playing golf at Dixie, drinking coﬀee with his Hardees buddies, and laying back in his recliner watching country westerns.
A graveside funeral service will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Tommy Webber Sellers.
