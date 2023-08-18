Tommye Grace Kersh, 87, of Ellisville passed away at her son’s home in Laurel on Aug. 18, 2023.
She was a beloved mother, sister, teacher, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ms. Kersh is survived by her sons Charles Kersh of Laurel and Phil Kersh of Ellisville; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ms. Kersh lived a beautiful life where she shared her passion for Teaching with generations in Jones County. Her teaching career began at Clara Elementary School in 1965. Ms. Kersh also taught for many years at R.H. Watkins High School, where she was a founder of the Golden Girls dance team. She retired from R.H. Watkins and went on to become a successful business owner of Tropi-Tanna tanning salon and distributorship for 25 years. She brought joy to so many lives.
Her funeral will be at Jones Funeral Home in Ellisville and she will be laid to rest in Ellisville City Cemetery.
