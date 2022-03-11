Toni Jo Dearmon

Toni Jo Dearmon

Toni Jo Dearmon, 43, of Stringer passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home in Stringer. She was born Friday, April 28, 1978, in Memphis.

A memorial will take place at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her father Gus Reese; and brother Kenneth Reese.

Survivors include her husband of 22 years Harold Dearmon; children Miranda Scruggs (Cody), Skyler Dearmon, Shayla Davis, Val Hall (Lance), Tammy Davis and Tim Dearmon; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; mother Deborah Reese; and sister Marjorie Pierre (Tee).

