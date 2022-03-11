Toni Jo Dearmon, 43, of Stringer passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home in Stringer. She was born Friday, April 28, 1978, in Memphis.
A memorial will take place at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her father Gus Reese; and brother Kenneth Reese.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years Harold Dearmon; children Miranda Scruggs (Cody), Skyler Dearmon, Shayla Davis, Val Hall (Lance), Tammy Davis and Tim Dearmon; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; mother Deborah Reese; and sister Marjorie Pierre (Tee).
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
