Tonia Denise Hinton was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world after her long battle with pancreatic cancer on March 2, 2021 at age 48.
She was born to Brenda Swain in Oneonta, Ala., on July 24, 1972. On Aug. 18, 1997, she met her soon-to-be husband Jerry Hinton. Together, they had one child, Dakota. Previous to their marriage, Tonia had three children, Amanda, David and Amber, with two grandchildren, Kade and Connor.
Tonia enjoyed spending her time in the kitchen, cooking for her family, planting flowers in the garden and doing arts and crafts. When Tonia was not doing work around the house, she was spending her time helping others. There was nothing Tonia enjoyed more than lending a helping hand to those who needed it most.
Visitation will be Thursday March 4, beginning at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. at Maynor Creek Assembly of God Cemetery .
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Association in Tonia Hinton’s name at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Ellisville Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangement.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
