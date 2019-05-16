Tony L. Boykin, 70, of Laurel passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Dec. 31, 1948 in Jones County.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 18, from 1-3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 3 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Tony worked at Masonite for 20 years as a Millwright. He loved fishing and was a skilled craftsman. He was an avid reader and country music enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hank Boykin and Joyce Boykin; and parents-in-law Laudis and Attie Broadhead.
Survivors include wife of 52 years Jean Boykin; daughters Tina Lyon (Kevin) and Lisa Musgrove (Keith); grandchildren Sara Zavala (Irving), William Lyon, Morgan Musgrove, Quentin Musgrove and Lorin Musgrove; great-grandchild Alex Zavala; brothers Mark Boykin and wife and Chris Boykin and wife; sister Jenny Graves (Roland); five nephews; and one niece.
Pallbearers will be Quentin Musgrove, Irving Zavala, Kevin Lyon, Johnny Broadhead, Duncan Lutz and George J. Moss.
His wife and family extend special thanks to the staff at Laurel Dialysis Clinic for the excellent care they gave him in his last 12 years.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
