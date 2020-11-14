Tracey LaJoy White, 49, of Laurel passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at her residence in Laurel. She was born Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1971 in Laurel.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A second visitation will be 12:30-1:30 p.m. Monday at Star Baptist Church in Star with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 and burial in Clear Branch Cemetery. Brother Vic Bowman will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her parents Benton B. and LaQuita Joy White; brother-in-law James Morris Pitts; brother JB White; grandparents Buford and Katherine White, Doc Grafton and Margaret Sossaman.
Survivors include her sister Judy Pitts; her brothers Larry White (Sandra), Ben White (Fay) and Ed White (Belinda); nieces Emilee Barton (Joel), Kacy White and Aleisha Kelley; nephews Larry "Buddy" White (Misty), James Herschel Pitts (Sonya), Melvin White (Amanda), Kevin White (Brittni), Kary White (Kristina) and William Kelley (Serena).
Pallbearers will be Larry “Buddy” White, James Herschel Pitts, Melvin White, Kevin White, Kary White and Roger Welch.Honorary pallbearers will be Braxton White, Logan Pitts, Lane White, Reid White and Blaine White.
Tracey was always the life of the party. Her uncles would pick on her to get her started. They never got anything over on her though. She would have them laughing so hard. She loved each of them and they loved her.
She was a loving person who enjoyed spending her time coloring, watching Paw Patrol and The Three Stooges while sitting at her desk doing her “work.” She would tell you, “I got work to do.”
She always enjoyed spending time with her friend Sonya, who she called “Tonya” because she could never say “Sonya.” They would go once a month for a girls’ day out to get their nails and toes done, go out to eat and then go shopping. Tracey loved her “Tonya.” Tracey enjoyed it so much. When she got to where she couldn’t go anymore, Tonya would come to the house and do her nails.
Tracey loved getting visits from her brothers and sisters-in-law and all her “boys” — the nephews and great-nephews — and her nieces and great-nieces.
Tracey was very special to us. She was born with Down Syndrome and she was boss.
The family extends their appreciation to the Compassion Hospice Staff. Special thanks to Mia, Jennifer, Amanda and Tiffany as her main caregivers. Tracey loved them all. Thank you for caring for and loving Tracey.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.