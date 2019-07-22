Tracy Lynn Godwin was born on Oct. 2, 1968 and passed away on July 21, 2019.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, July 22, from 5-8 p.m.
She was a loving mother, sister and grandmother who loved to fish.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jimmy and Dale Landrum and her brother Randy Landrum.
She is survived by two sons, Dean Hill and Charlie Godwin; two daughters, Heather Pitts and Tobie Godwin; one sister, Angela Haigler (Doug); and grandchildren Alley-Lynn Pitts, Jase Pitts, Zachary Beech, Landon Smith, Carmella Godwin and Kiley Godwin.
