Travis Tyler Johnson, 37, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. A memorial service will be Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at Petal United Methodist Church (418 S. Main St., Petal, MS 39465).
Travis was of the Methodist faith. When he was younger, he loved playing sports, mainly football and track. He loved reading, cooking, and gaming with friends. He had a special passion for animals and enjoyed volunteering at animal rescues.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Roy E. and Emily Ruth Johnson; his maternal grandparents Norman F. and Lenora E. Rugen; and one uncle, Michael Norman Rugen.
He is survived by his parents William Roy and Janet Rugen Johnson of Laurel; one brother, Matthew Miles (Scarlett) Johnson of Madison; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved cat Mister.
To honor Travis, donations can be made in his memory to the Laurel Animal Rescue League of Jones County (2511 Moose Dr., Laurel, MS 39440).
