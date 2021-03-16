Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Jones and Son Chapel in Moselle for Mrs. Tressie Ruth Bishop, 84, of Moselle, who passed from this life March 13, 2021. Burial will follow in the Soule’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be John Ellis, Lee Ellis, Ricky Lee, Tony Bishop, Brian Bishop and David Bishop. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Davis and Junior Ellis.

Mrs. Bishop was a member of the Jesus Name Tabernacle in Seminary.

She was preceded in death by her husband Olen Bishop; parents Joe and Mary Knotts; brother Louis Knotts; and sister Joyce Cochran.

She is survived by her sisters Lou Lee of Orange Beach, Ala., Lois Knotts of Panama City, Fla., and Mary Nell Owens of Denham Springs, La.; nieces Audrey Davis, Tammy Bishop, Darlene Dewberry, Kim Dolan, Angie Griffin, Pat Rayborn and Pam Hisaw; nephews Tony Bishop, Dickie Patrick, Ricky Lee, Curtis Patrick, David Bishop, Ronnie Bishop and Ricky Bishop; and her beloved dog Snowball.

Jones and Son Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.

