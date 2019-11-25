Trey Wash Chinn, 36, of Laurel died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Saint Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Calvary Baptist Church in Laurel. Burial will be in Nora Davis Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
