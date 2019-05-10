Mrs. Trudie Mae Parker, 93, passed away to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She had lived at Jones County Rest Home for nine years.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1926 and was raised in Smith County, finished the 12th grade at Taylorsville School and studied nursing training in Jackson. After finishing and receiving her L.P.N. license, she worked at the University Hospital and then Hinds Methodist, where she retired in 1991.
Mrs. Trudie moved to the Calhoun Community to be near her sisters. She had no children and was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church, where she loved to go.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold J. Parker, a native of Cape Guardeau, Mo.; parents J.P. Clark and Eunice Jones Clark of Taylorsville; her brother Leon Clark, who served 20 years as a Navy SEAL; sister-in-law Merlene Clark of Magee; sister Cordia Stringer and brother-in-law Myron Stringer of Laurel; and brother-in-law L.S. Loftin of Laurel.
Trudie is survived by sister and brother-in-law Lorese Daughdrill and Clayton Daughdrill of Petal; sister and brother-in-law Florence Musgrove and Paul Junior Musgrove and sister Helen Loftin, all of Laurel; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Saturday, May 11, at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Smith County. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. and then the funeral service. Brother Richard Clark and Brother Danny Stringer will officiate. Burial will be in Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Smith County.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Daughdrill, Larry Daughdrill, Randy Loftin, Mitchell Hall, Clarke Forrester and Jimmy Parnell.
Memory Chapel of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.