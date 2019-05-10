Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.