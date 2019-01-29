Chief Tyrone Stewart of Laurel passed away on Jan. 28, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Funeral services will be at 12:01 p.m. Feb. 1 at Life Church in Laurel. Burial will be immediately following in Nora Davis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home. Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 1 at Life Church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
