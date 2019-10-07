U. G. Landrum passed away in the early morning hours of Oct. 6, 2019. He was 94.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. with the service at 11 at Ellisville Funeral Home. Following the funeral services, burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery on Highway 15 South in the Landrum Community.
Pallbearers are E.J. Dennis, Howard Graham, Ridge McLeod, Victor McLeod, Grady Scarbrough, and Jim Walley. Honorary pallbearers are Roy Hunt Boutwell, Billy Joe Landrum, Keith Landrum, Randy Landrum and Tom Landrum.
Brother Steve Kelly, pastor of First Baptist Church of Ovett, will officiate the services.
With the exception of a few years in Tiger Creek, U. G. was a lifelong resident of Ovett. Born Dec. 16, 1924, Pop, as he was fondly known by his family, was the son of James Clay and Anna Bell Landrum.
One of the proudest chapters in U. G.’s life was his time in the United States Navy. Pop served in World War II and during the Korean Conflict. He entered the Navy as a seaman and rose to the rank of quarter master first class. During WWII, U. G. served in the Pacific on the ship USS ARNEB (AKA-56), where he earned six campaign stars for landings on the Palau Islands: Ulithi, Leyte, Luzon in the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan. In the Korean Conflict, Mr. Landrum was assigned to the USS Bowers (APD-40), whose mission was transporting frogmen to their destination. In 2012, U. G. participated in the Mississippi Honor Flight program. He loved the experience of seeing the WWII Monument, the Korean Conflict Memorial, the Vietnam Wall and all the other special tributes to veterans in the DC area. He so appreciated the mail call letters distributed on the flight back home from the Gulf Coast area elementary students who he wrote notes back to the schools to thank them for their recognition of his service.
U. G. and his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Jeanette Shows Landrum, built a family business, a service station, in Ovett where they worked with his brother and sister-in-law for more than 19 years. Once he left his business, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Masters in Industrial and Vocational Education from the University of Southern Mississippi, all while teaching in the vocational department of Jones County Junior College. U. G. retired from JCJC in 1975.
U. G.’s faith in God and philosophy on life gave him strength in all he did. Pop believed in love and devotion to family along with a strong work ethic as the elements of a good home and a successful nation. A leader in the community, Pop served as treasurer of the First Baptist Church of Ovett for a number of years as well as on the community water board.
U. G. Landrum was preceded in death by his wife Jeanette; his mother and father Jim and Anna Bell Landrum; and his brother and sister-in-law J C and Kate Landrum. He was also preceded in death by half-brothers George Landrum, J. Edmond Landrum, Dan Landrum, Thomas Messick Landrum and Isaac A. Landrum; and by half-sisters Ada Dorcas Landrum and Margaret A. Landrum.
Survivors are his sons Harold “Hal” (Carolyn) McLeod and Rodney Landrum; grandchildren Victor (Kim) McLeod and Jennifer (Barney) Butler; great-grandchildren Ridge (Lily) McLeod and Grant, Annabella, Elise and Isaac Butler; nephew Randy (Willie) Landrum; and many other nieces and nephews from the Landrum Community.
