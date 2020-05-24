Velma Alene Williams passed away on May 22, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born April 29. 1926 to Willie Rogers and Velma Walters Rogers.
A graveside service will be Sunday May 24, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery located at the corner of Bill Windham Road and Eucutta Road. Brother Wayne Johnson will officiate.
She was a lifelong member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she served God in many ways. She was youth Sunday school teacher, church secretary, church hostess, and was on many committees. She loved singing in the choir. Until her health declined, she worked in Bible school every year. She dearly loved being with the children. She loved her flowers and gardens. She could make anything grow. She probably gave away more than she kept. She had such a loving, giving heart.
This verse sums up her life: "Favor is deceitful and beauty is vain, but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised" Proverbs 31:30 This verse was the topic preached by our pastor when we celebrated her 90th birthday at church.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Dan Williams; her parents Willie and Velma Walters Rogers; sisters Willie Mae Sims and Jane Blakeney; and brothers Leon Rogers, Burnell Rogers and Paul Rogers.
She is survived by her only child, Diane (Jerry) Hutcheson; grandsons Brent (Heather) Ball and Mark (Candice) Ball; great-grandchildrenvAlex, Alyssa and Adalyn Ball. She is also survived by step-grandchildren Anna Lynn (Scott) Stringer and Tori (Josh) Mauldin; step-great-grandchildren Mason Stringer, Katie Lynn, Laura Beth and Sam Mauldin.
Pallbearers will be J. Ronald Parrish, Jerald Parrish, James Williams, Alex Ball, Mike Blakeney, Billy Brownlee and Otis Windham. Honorary pallbearer is Roy Rogers.
The family thanks the entire staff of Comfort Care Nursing Center for taking such great care of her. She loved them all and they became like family to her.
Anyone can attend the graveside service since the cemetery is large enough for social distancing.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.