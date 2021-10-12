Velma Reid

Velma “Lulu” Reid, born Dec. 4, 1936 in Jones County, passed from this life on Oct. 10, 2021 at the age of 84.
Mrs. Reid was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Reid; and her parents A. C. Wedgeworth and Thelma Pilgrim Wedgeworth.
Survivors include two daughters, Gina Herndon (Mike) and Theresa Gray (Jimmy); sister Gennie Hilbun (James); sister-in-law Jean Wedgeworth; three grandchildren Amanda Nicols (Lee), Joshua Gray (Claudia) and Darrin Herndon (Natalie); three great-grandchildren Mary Lillie Gray, Reid Nicols and Gray Nicols; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be Thursday, Oct. 14, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service following at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Union Line Cemetery. Rev. Harold Floyd and Rev. Justin Holifield will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Dale Bhe, Josh Gray, Wes McDonniel, Todd McDonniel, Scott Flynt and Lee Nicols. Honorary pallbearers will be Mondale Jefcoat, Lewis Odom, James Hilbun, Gray Nicols, Reid Nicols and Jeffrey McDonniel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.