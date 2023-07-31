Velton Robinson passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Monday, July 24, 2023. He was 91.
He was born at home in the Antioch Community in Jones County on Dec. 31, 1931, to Elsie Mae Flynn Robinson and Orange Robinson. He lived in the Antioch Community his whole life. He met his wife Mary Joyce Boutwell in 1946, when she and her family moved into the community.
Velton graduated Ellisville High School, Jones County Junior College and received a BS in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Velton and Mary Joyce were married on Aug. 29, 1953. They were married for almost 70 years. They have two children, Robin Robinson (Sam Britton) and Randy Joe Robinson (Beverley Puna). Velton and Mary Joyce were together except during the time of Velton’s boot camp. Mary Joyce joined Velton at 3rd Army Headquarters in Atlanta until he completed his service in the United States Army. They came back home to Antioch, where Velton worked as an accountant at the Cotton Compress Company of Laurel.
In 1960, he began teaching at Myrick High School and then Northeast Jones High School. His students enjoyed his classes. He even painted the panther on the Myrick Gym wall with the help of his students. Then, he along with his students painted the original tiger on the gym wall at Northeast Jones High School.
He was a Mason and a member of the Myrick/Clyde Howard Masonic lodge for more than 70 years. He was also a charter member of the Myrick Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. In 1962, he and Mary Joyce opened Robinson’s Roller Rink, a place for decades where generations grew up and enjoyed roller skating.
Velton touched the lives of so many people. He loved everyone and it showed in his genuine smile and the kindness he showed through his actions. After retiring from the Jones County School system, Velton continued farming, baling hay and raising cattle and horses. Velton raised prize-winning Santa Gertrudis cattle and enjoyed showing them at the cattle shows, along with Randy and Robin, around the Southeastern United States. He also raised and trained Appaloosa horses, which he sold domestically and internationally. He was a member of the Appaloosa Association. He and his family rode on many Appaloosa trail rides. He would sing old cowboy songs and Hymns entertaining all his friends on the trail ride. Velton was a member and attended the United Pentecostal Church of Antioch for his entire life.
Velton is survived by his loving wife Mary Joyce; daughter Robin Robinson; and son Randy Joe Robinson.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A second visitation will be Thursday at the United Pentecostal Church of Antioch from noon to 2 p.m. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with a Masonic Graveside Service and United States Army Color Guard presentation. Brother Joshua Pierce will officiate.
