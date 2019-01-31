Velvet Lynn Walters, 58, of Seminary died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at her residence in Seminary. She was born Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1960 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 2, from 1-2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will follow at 2 at the funeral home. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Walters was preceded in death her husband by Charles Walters; father E.B. Biglane; mother Katherine Biglane; son Michael Biglane; and sister Bobbie Nell Hawkins.
Survivors include sisters Beth Sharp (Chad), Renae Moore (Bobby) and Patsy Cromwell; and brother Clifton Biglane (Marie).
