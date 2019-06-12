Vema Lowe Funderburk of Laurel, born Sept. 6, 1918, passed away on June 11, 2019 at Comfort Care Nursing Center at the age of 100.
Mrs. Funderburk was employed as a bookkeeper at Sunset Gardens prior to her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband A. H. Funderburk; parents John J. Lowe and Vermell Bush Lowe; brothers Otis Lowe and Nelson Lowe; and sister Velma Lowe Craft.
She is survived by her nieces Norma Craft Fisher (Gene) of Ironton, Mo., Linda Craft Legg (Charles), Kay Craft Walters (Thomas V.), Barbara Lois Lowe Busby and Doris Lowe Lyon (Dorman), all of Laurel, Marcia Lowe Clark (Rick) of Junction, Texas, and Beth Lowe Wiygul (Bill), Nancy Lowe Gotham and Vickie Lowe Frey (Jerry), all of Birmingham; nephew, David T. Craft (Brenda) of Laurel; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kelly Lowe of Birmingham; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews who span four generations.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, June 14. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Brian Busby, Brody Busby, Keith Busby, Mason Hennis, Joey Ulmer and Byron Walters.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapelaurel.com.
