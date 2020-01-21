Vera Janell Jordan was born on Aug. 5, 1930. “Nell” went to be with her heavenly Father on Jan. 20, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Nell was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Bernice Edward Jordan; two children, Connie and Eddie Jordan; her parents Bartie and Verna Hill; and sisters Verna Kathleen Mauldin and Evelyn Meryl Hill.
Vera was a RN at Laurel General Hospital at Ellisville State School. Nell enjoyed being a member of the Ralph Graves Sunday School at Soso First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister and best friend Beryl Brownlee; beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, neighbors and friends who loved her very much.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 9-11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Union Line Cemetery. The Rev. P. J. Weeks will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Michael Mauldin, Sonny Brownlee, Shawn Mauldin, Clay Brownlee, Brent Brownlee and Wade McDaniel.
