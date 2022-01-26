Vernie Everett

Vernie “Howard” Everett passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Jan. 25, 2022 at the age of 76.
Howard was born Dec. 10, 1945 to the late Vergie and Vernie Jack Everett. He lived in Laurel his whole life. He graduated from Myrick High School in 1969 and went on to attend Jones College, where he earned a degree in auto mechanics in 1971. At the age of 24, he served as mechanic in the Army stationed in Fort Polk, La. After serving, he continued working as an auto mechanic until 1979, when he became a diesel mechanic.
Howard enjoyed the great outdoors, riding four-wheelers, hunting, fishing and spending time with friends and family. He was also an avid member of the M & C Hunting Club, where he loved to spend his weekends and retirement with one of his best friends Kenny Gaugler.
Howard was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was known for his jokes, jovial personality and his storytelling. Sitting next to him in any situation was guaranteed to be full of laughter. He loved drinking coffee outside and plotting how to get his next deer. He never met a dog or child that didn’t love him immediately or an 18-wheeler he couldn’t fix. Howard was the kind of person you could call if your car broke down, even when it was hours away, and he would always show up to help and give you the literal shirt off his back. Howard will be greatly missed by family and friends but leaves a legacy of integrity, strength, and true Christianity through actions and the life he lived.
He preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Faye Flynt (V.A.), Maurine Waldrup (Johnny) and Nell Temple (Billy).
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Joann Everett; his three children, Michael Everett (Shannon), Sheena Everett Sharp (Matt Pankowski) and Joshua Everett (Victoria); eight grandchildren, Jennifer Broussard (Brett), Jade Lurz (Andrew), Kaighan Sharp (Davion Moore), Landon Sharp, Jackson Sharp, Rymingtan Everett, Elijah Everett and Beaux Everett; five great-grandchildren, Ivy Broussard, Kailyiah Moore, Jonah Broussard, Camden Lurz and Zaidyn Moore; brother Morris “Paul” Everett (Eileen); and a special niece Ann Ervin.
Serving as pallbearers will be Andrew Lurz, Brett Broussard, Terry Ford Jr., Ricky Sharp, Davion Moore, Christopher Wilson and Heath McDonald. Honorary pallbearer will be Darren “Sonny” Chisholm.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery. Brother Mickey Kelley will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
The family of Howard Everett extends its sincere thanks to Open Door Baptist Church in Laurel and Pastor Mickey Kelley for their fellowship and comfort during this time. Thanks also to Encompass Health Hospice staff, which provided amazing care to Howard and going out of their way to make sure the family felt at ease during his final days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.