Vernon Loftin

Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.