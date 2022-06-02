Vernon Loftin

Vernon “Pete” Loftin, born July 15, 1954, gained his angel wings on May 28, 2022. He loved the outdoors, driving tractors, riding motorcycles, Alabama football and, most of all, his family.
Pete was preceded in death by his mother and father Frances and Joe Roberts; brother Randy Roberts; and sister Roxanne Shaw.
Survivors include his loving sister Janie Sherman and brother-in-law Glaston “Snake” Sherman of Laurel; brothers Jay Reeves of Laurel and Hobbie Roberts of Breaux Bridge, La.; sisters Bridget Bernard and Samantha Spillman of Breaux Bridge; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Pete will be on Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at Summerland Baptist Church in Smith County. His remains will be put to rest beside his mother at Clear Creek Cemetery in Smith County.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.