of 65 at her home in Laurel surrounded by family.
Vickie was born on Oct. 2, 1955, to Myrtle and Keith Dykes in Laurel. She received a licensed practical nursing degree from Jones County Junior College. She later retired from Wayne Farms hatchery. On Feb. 21, 2001, she married Grady Ainsworth. Vickie loved to spend time with family and friends. She loved to hunt and enjoy the outdoors. She will be remembered for her kind and compassionate spirit.
Vickie was preceded in death by her father Keith Dykes and her sister Gloria Kay Dykes.
She is survived by her mother Myrtle Lee Dykes; her husband Grady Ainsworth; her children Jason (Sabrina) Dial, Brandi Robinson, Kasandra (Andy) Mayo, Bud (Devin) Dial and Alex (Cassandra) Harvey; her grandchildren Samantha Robinson, Jamesa Russell, Brandon Robinson, Abby Mayo and Charlie Mayo; eight great-grandchildren; her siblings Gary Dykes Jr., Cynthia Browning and Donnie Dykes; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel. Graveside service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Myrick Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Gutherie, Robert Robinson, Charlie Mayo, Logan Russell, Jason Moss and Chip Hutto.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurelcom.
