Victor Estrada Barrera, born April 13, 2006 in Mississippi, passed away at Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson on April 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Memory Chapel with visitation prior to the service at 10. Pastor Elvis Marquez will officiate. Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ruben Estrada, Jose Estrada, Ernesto Estrada, Roberto Perez and Natalio Martinez.
Victor enjoyed watching soccer. He was well-loved by family and friends and he will be missed greatly.
He was preceded in death by his sister Maritza Estrada Barrera.
Survivors include his parents Antonio Estrada Cano and Maria Eugenia Barrera Ayala; brothers Ruben Estrada Barrera (Elizabeth Ramirez), Raul Estrada Barrera, Ernesto Estrada Barrera and Jose Manuel Estrada; sisters Marcela Estrada Barrera, Julia Estrada Barrera, Cornelia Estrada Barrera and Ofelia Estrada Barrera; and a host of other family members.
