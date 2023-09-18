Victor Walters Jr.

Mr. Victor “Charles” Walters Jr., 84, of Laurel died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. He will be greatly missed.
He was born on June 20, 1939, in Wayne County. He lived in Jones County until enlisting in the United States Army at the age of 18. He served for 20 years and retired in 1977. He loved God and his family. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing in his band, carpentry and teaching Sunday school. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Charles is survived by his wife Jennie Walters; daughters Kathy Conner of Ellisville and Kasandra Ryan (Robby) of Trenton, Ga.; son Steve Walters (Kathy) of Laurel; sisters Jeanette Gardner, Lavern Culliver, Mary Louise Busby, Joyce Barnett and Carolyn Russell; brother Wayne Walters; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vick and Louise Walters; and grandson Adam Overland.
Family will receive friends at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 20, beginning at 1 p.m. The service will follow at 2 p.m. Pastor Stanley Doggett will conduct the service. Burial will be at Dennis Blackledge Cemetery off of Mill Creek Road.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Walters, Jared Walters, Shane Walters, Caleb Overland, Cade Ryan and Wayne Walters. Honorary pallbearer will be Danny Walters.
