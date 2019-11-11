Vinie Temple Thompson 

Services will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Jones and Son Chapel in Moselle for Mrs. Vinie “Vennie” Temple Thompson, 93, of Moselle, who passed from this life Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Chaplain Brian Beech will officiate with burial to follow in the Soul’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Layne Bounds, Christopher Doughtery, Jerry Hill, Jonathan Smith, Chad Thompson, Chris Thompson and Todd Petersen.
Vennie was born on May 22, 1926 in Covington County. The oldest of six children, she was born to the union of Joseph Barney Temple and Sina “Sinnie” M. Herring Temple of Collins.
She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Melton Dozier Thompson and this union was blessed with 10 children. Vennie completed her education in Taylorsville. She then became the wife of a yeoman farmer in Moselle, where she lived the rest of her life.
Vennie was an avid Bluegrass music fan and traveled near and far to various festivals and Grand Ole Opry. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an excellent cook and gardener. Until her health declined, she enjoyed embroidery and cross-stitching.
Mrs. Thompson leaves to cherish her memory five sons, William Brent Thompson, James Bruce Thompson, Robert Monroe Thompson and Joseph Ross Thompson, all of Moselle, and Melton Emmett Thompson of Ellisville; four daughters, Dorothy Thompson Johnson of Moselle, Virginia Thompson Smith of Los Angeles, Vicky Thompson Hill of Richmond, Va., and Betty Kay Thompson of Stem, N.C.; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers Donald R. Temple of Alma, Ark., and Barney B. Temple of Marion, Ohio; and sister Mary South of Oklahoma.
In addition to her parents Joseph Barney and Sinai “Sinnie” Temple, she was preceded in death by her husband Melton Dozier Thompson; son Michael Richard Thompson; two brothers, Joseph G. Temple and William H. Temple; and sister Marjorie “Donna” Temple.
Visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
