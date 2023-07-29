On July 27, 2023, Mrs. Violet Lillian Harrison Caldwell, 97, died after a short illness while a resident at the Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel MS.
Visitation is scheduled at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, MS on Sunday, July 30, from 5:00 till 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 31, at 2 PM at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Clark officiating. Interment will be in the Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Caldwell, Sr.; parents, John T. Harrison and Clyde Miranda Strickland Harrison; three brothers, Arthur Harrison, David Harrison, and John Edmon Harrison; four sisters, Beatrice Harrison, Myrtle Lee Langley-Dew, Maudie Mae Brewer-Sharpe, and Inez Stringer-Tullos; and one grandson, Hubert LaDale Mooney Jr.
Survivors include one daughter, Charlotte Mooney-Hancock of Laurel; two sons, Ed Caldwell (Linda) of Collierville, TN and Phil Caldwell of Florence, MS; one sister, Gladys Blackledge of Gulfport, MS.; three granddaughters, Missy Holifield (Corey), Jennifer Smothermon, and Morgan Caldwell; one grandson, Nate Darnell; one great-grandson, Corbin Holifield; three great-granddaughters, Allison Smothermon, Skyler Robinson (Todd) and Paisley Caldwell; two great-great grandchildren Serenity and Cason Robinson ; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.
