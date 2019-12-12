Mr. Virgil Allen Palmer, 85, passed from this life into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. We celebrate this day because we know to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Virgil Allen Palmer was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Wayne County to Houston Arledge Palmer and Mary Francis Beard Palmer.
He was a veteran with the U.S. Army Reserves and trained at Fort Jackson, S.C. In 1958, he married Mary Louise Culpepper from Wayne County. In 1963, he and his wife built their home in Wayne County where they reared their three children.
A foundation in manufacturing with Wells Lamont Glove Manufacturing Company and Day Companies, Inc. led to Virgil Palmer founding Quality Plywood, Inc., in Waynesboro in September 1976. The company grew to be the largest privately owned curved plywood manufacturing company in the United States. Three sister companies spun off from this original company — Quality Veneer, LLC; Quality Land & Timber; and Quality Wholesale. Virgil Palmer remained CEO until his retirement in 2015.
In addition to Virgil Palmer’s success in business, his most revered achievements came due to his faith, his family, and his church and community service.
A faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church, Virgil began attending there as a young boy soon after the church was established in the 1930s and was saved during a summer revival in 1948. He served as a deacon for more than 50 years and was chairman of the deacons for many of those years; taught Sunday school for decades; and was the church clerk for 54 years. Service to the Lord was a vital part of his life, not because it was the right thing to do, but because he had a heart of service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
From his servant’s heart, and applying the Great Commission from Matthew 28:19, Virgil became a Gideon with the Gideons International Association dedicated to telling people about Jesus by providing Bibles and New Testaments throughout the world. Virgil Palmer served as a member of Gideons International more than 30 years and was the president of the Wayne County Camp for 12 years. He represented the Gideons as he spoke throughout the county at various churches sharing the work of Gideons International and the message of Jesus Christ.
Service to community was also important to Virgil Palmer. He served on the board of directors of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, but his greatest commitment to community service came from his involvement with the local chapter of Lions Club International. The dedication of service Virgil Palmer gave not only to the Lions Club, but to his community as well is indicative of his generous and giving heart. He served various roles in the local Lions Club, including serving as president for many years.
A loving husband for almost 62 years, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was the patriarch of his family, whom he loved unconditionally and sacrificially. He gave of himself to all who knew him and positively affected many lives during the process. He was truly a friend to all.
Faith and family is his legacy. He served as the rock of his family. All who knew him saw him love the Lord, love his family, and love the body of Christ with his life.
He was preceded in death by his father Houston Palmer; mother Mary Beard Palmer; three sisters, Shirley Whittington, Jan Sanoff and Sandra Hopton; and three brothers, Harold Palmer, Ray Palmer and Don Palmer.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Culpepper Palmer; son Reggie Palmer (Denise)of Waynesboro; daughter Alecia Wood (Steve) of Waynesboro; son Raymond Palmer of Montgomery, Ala.; two brothers, James Palmer and Tom Palmer (Virginia), both of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Lauren Etheridge (Josh) of Petal, Christen Raanes (Brady) of Hattiesburg, Holly Shirley (Bobby) of Mobile, Ala., Steven Wood (Raquel) of Laurel, Erin Pacific (Larry) of Laurel and Julie Anna Perry (Jason) of Isney, Ala.; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Palmer will be from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Liberty Baptist Church in Waynesboro. Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with Rev. Phillip Gandy, Rev. Bo Farrior and Rev. Dwight Smith officiating. Interment will be in Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Waynesboro.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Palmer, Joe McMichael, Todd Stokley, Daryl Pitts, Gary Gore, Baron Graham, Cliff Walker, Dwight Holland, Timmy Bayne and Rick Foster.
Because of his deep love for his church and the Bible, in lieu of sending flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 485 Old Highway 84, Waynesboro, MS 39367, or to the Gideons International.
