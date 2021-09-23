Virgil Edward Bryant

Virgil Edward "Ed" Bryant, 78, was born May 15, 1943 in Laurel, the only child of Virgil Bryant and Elva Davis. He lived his adult life in Winter Park, Fla., area.
Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife Linda Goettman Bryant; his sons Virgil Eric Bryant, wife Sandra and grandson Thomas in Oviedo, Fla., and son Gregory Alan Bryant of Casselberry and granddaughter Olivia Bryant of Ethel, La.; sister-in-law Diana Goettman Towe and husband Robert of Asheville, N.C.; brother-in-law Andrew Goettman and wife Sheree of Benson, N.C.; cousin Elizabeth Collom Robinson and husband Charles of Pascagoula; and stepson Russell Wilson and wife Denise of Winter Park.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his high school sweetheart and wife of 44 years Sara Baucom Bryant.
He retired from UPS Management in Orlando after 37 years of service. Besides his dedication to UPS, he loved baseball and was a knuckleball pitcher at Southern Miss. He loved following the Atlanta Braves. He and Linda were snowbirds to Cape Cod and they attended many of the summer league college baseball games and a few at Fenway Park. He loved trains. His father had been a brakeman on GM&O, and the last 30 years of his life, he collected Lionel trains and went to a lot of train conventions. He loved staying in touch with old friends and family from Mississippi, from UPS friends, from train buddies and newly acquired extended family from all over the East Coast. He and Linda loved traveling; he was like a sponge absorbing scenery, riding trains, visiting museums and meeting new people.
A visitation for Ed will be Friday, Sept. 24, from 9-10 a.m. at Tuskawilla United Methodist Church (3925 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry, FL 32707). Masks will be required in the church. The visitation will be followed by a celebration of life service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. A graveside service will be from noon to 1 p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Park (2300 Temple Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789)
