Virgil R. Welborn, 90, passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born Aug. 2, 1932, to Thomas and Beulah Welborn. He was a graduate of Sharon High School. He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1951-55 in San Angelo, Texas. He was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family, camping, fishing and listening to gospel music.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 70 years Helen West Welborn; his son Clifford Welborn (Teena); his daughters Tammy Nastasi (Larry) and Pamela Smith; his grandchildren Allan Welborn (Lacie), Ashlee Welborn (Tina), Aaron Welborn (Blaire), Jedda Meyers (Jared), Krystal Husser (Micah), Danyel Mercier (Gabe), Jarad Smith (Taylor) and Blake Smith; a host of great-grandchildren; his sister Margarette Shotts; and bonus granddaughter Michelle Bush.
The family extends a special thank you to his caregivers Teresa Wing, Shae Mullinax and Southern Care Hospice for taking such good care of him.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 1, at 10 a.m. at Sharon Missionary Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. Dan Louman and Rev. Joe Watson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons Allan Welborn, Ashlee Welborn, Aaron Welborn, Jarad Smith and Blake Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Jared Meyers, Gabe Mercier and Micah Husser.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.