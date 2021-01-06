Virgil Thomas “Tom” Sullivan Jr., 90, of Laurel passed away on Jan. 4, 2021 at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins.
Tom was born July 26, 1930, in Laurel. He was a graduate of Mize High School. His education was interrupted at the University of Southern Mississippi in 1951 by the Korean Conflict. While serving in the United States Air Force, he was assigned to the United Nations Security Force in Japan, where he received the United Nations Service Medal. During this period, he became a lifetime member as a Disabled American Veteran. Returning to the University of Southern Mississippi in 1955, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Sales Management and Marketing. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity and Pi Sigma Epsilon, an honorary marketing club. He was long-term affiliated in his working career with Bush Construction Company, Inc. and retired with its subsidiary Enviro, Inc. Tom enjoyed the outdoors during his lifetime as a sportsman. During his post-retirement years, tree farming and wildlife conservation practices were managed on properties in Smith and Covington counties. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years JoJo Pittman Sullivan; parents Virgil Sr. and Pearlie Sullivan; and sister Anita Gibson.
He is survived by sons Thomas Jeffery (Rebekah) Sullivan of Evergreen, Ala., and Joel Patrick (Rhonda) Sullivan of Laurel; grandchildren Konner (Kashay) Sullivan, Kameron Sullivan and Kelli Sullivan, all of Laurel, and Jackson Sullivan of Evergreen; great-grandsons Kullen and Kolt Sullivan of Laurel; brother Larry (Jimmie) Sullivan of Carrollton, Texas; brother-in-law Donald Pittman of Mount Olive; and a host of nephews and nieces.
A private family service was Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville. The Rev. Jack Williamson of Evergreen officiated. Mr. Sullivan's grandsons and great-grandsons served as pallbearers.
The family thanks the Mississippi Veterans Home in Collins and SouthernCare Hospice in Hattiesburg for their excellent care.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
